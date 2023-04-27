Download Japanese version here



To prepare to negotiate your first collective agreement, your bargaining committee will need your input on what is important to you.

Please check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee or another co-worker for a link to the electronic survey. Please complete the survey by Wednesday, November 29, 2023 .

If you know a co-worker who did not receive this email, please forward it to them at their personal email address. Please also tell them to sign up to MY BCGEU using their personal email address so they receive future updates.

In solidarity,

Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Member

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



