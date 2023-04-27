Click here to find info on COVID-19

Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society - Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 15, 2023

To prepare to negotiate your first collective agreement, your bargaining committee will need your input on what is important to you.

Please check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee or another co-worker for a link to the electronic survey. Please complete the survey by Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

If you know a co-worker who did not receive this email, please forward it to them at their personal email address. Please also tell them to sign up to MY BCGEU using their personal email address so they receive future updates.

 

In solidarity,

Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Member
Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member
Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department


