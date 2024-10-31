日本語版のダウンロードはこちらから。Download Japanese version here.

Your Union and Employer have agreed to seek the assistance of a mediator to help the parties reach a tentative collective agreement. The Employer applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) for, and the Union agreed to participate in, mediated collective bargaining under Section 74 the Labour Relations Code.

The LRB has appointed mediator Tracey Wood to assist the parties. Mediated bargaining is scheduled for November 5th, 6th, 7th, 27th and 28th.

In the meantime, your bargaining committee will meet to review the input you provided on contract matters in dispute and plan ways to pressure the Employer towards agreement on a good contract. Matters in dispute were summarized in our September 26, 2024 bulletin.

We will provide another update after November 7th.

In solidarity,

Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of bulletin here





