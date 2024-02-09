

Your bargaining committee met for two additional days, on January 29th and February 7th, to complete our preparations for negotiations with the Employer. At our most recent meeting, we finalized the proposals we will present at the bargaining table as we negotiate the first collective agreement for Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society.

Our revised schedule for bargaining with the Employer is as follows:

Monday, February 12 th

Friday, Match 8 th

Monday, March 11 th

Monday, April 8 th

Thursday, April 11 th

Tuesday, April 16 th

Friday, April 26th [tentative/if needed]

We will keep you informed as negotiations get underway. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



UWU/MoveUP