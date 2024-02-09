日本語版のダウンロードはこちらから。Download Japanese version here.
Your bargaining committee met for two additional days, on January 29th and February 7th, to complete our preparations for negotiations with the Employer. At our most recent meeting, we finalized the proposals we will present at the bargaining table as we negotiate the first collective agreement for Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society.
Our revised schedule for bargaining with the Employer is as follows:
- Monday, February 12th
- Friday, Match 8th
- Monday, March 11th
- Monday, April 8th
- Thursday, April 11th
- Tuesday, April 16th
- Friday, April 26th [tentative/if needed]
We will keep you informed as negotiations get underway. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.
In solidarity,
Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair
Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member
Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs