日本語版のダウンロードはこちらから。Download Japanese version here.

Your bargaining committee met with the Employer in three days of mediated bargaining on November 5th, 6th, and 7th. Based on your input, we advised the Employer that we needed to see immediate movement on matters in dispute or else we would look to apply additional pressure on the Employer to agree to our demands.

We are pleased to report that the Employer has started to say "yes" to many of the Union's priority proposals, including:



increasing annual vacation time after 10 years of employment,

increasing premiums for night and weekend shifts and adding a new premium for evening shifts,

establishing layoff and recall provisions for when jobs are eliminated,

protecting employees' jobs from being performed by volunteers, and

allowing laid-off regular employees to accept casual work without losing the right of recall.

While not yet agreed, the Employer said it also agreeable to improving health and welfare benefits.



Proposals not yet agreed include:

providing paid special leave for serious household or domestic emergencies and employee wellness,

paying for regular nurses' annual registration with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives,

protecting employees' jobs against contracting out,

giving employees credit for seniority in the first stage of the job selection process,

providing unpaid general leave, and

providing union leave and provision for stewards who attend meetings called by management outside of their working hours.

The parties resume mediated bargaining later this month on November 27th and 28th. We are hopeful that the good progress seen in the last three days of bargaining will continue then.

We will provide another update after November 28th.





In solidarity,



Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of Notice here





UWU/MoveUP