Seventeen thousand workers in community social services reach tentative agreement



BURNABY, B.C.- Following one year of negotiations, the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA), made up of about 19,000 union members provincewide, has reached a tentative agreement with the Community Social Services Employers’ Association (CSSEA).



The agreement covers workers in community-based social services. Their jobs include providing quality child care and supporting people with disabilities, new Canadians, youth at risk, Indigenous families, and individuals facing family violence. Workers in this sector also secure supportive housing for clients and assist Indigenous service providers.



"This was an incredibly long and challenging round of bargaining. Our committee was dedicated to reaching the best possible deal for our members, and I am proud of our committee for the gains made,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith.



The tentative agreement has a three-year term and includes a general wage increase in each year. It also contains additional “low wage redress” increases, and improvements to sick leave, health and welfare benefits, leave provisions, safety and health, layoff and recall, bullying and harassment language.



Centring around the principles of decolonization and truth and reconciliation, the agreement also includes important measures to support workers in Indigenous Services. It works toward achieving full parity with their counterparts in the Public Service while maintaining their ability to provide culturally competent services for Indigenous families.



Full details will be shared with union members in the coming weeks as the bargaining association prepares for ratification.



“Community social services workers are the heart of our communities, and they support some of our province’s most vulnerable people,” said Smith. “It was critical in this round of bargaining that these workers get the respect and recognition that they deserve, and that our members see themselves reflected in their collective agreement.”



The Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) is an association of independent unions that bargain collectively. The BCGEU is the lead union representing 12,000 of about 19,000 members of the CSSBA. Other unions at the table were CUPE, HEU, HSA, CSWU Local 1611, CLAC, USW 1-417, UFCW and BCNU.



