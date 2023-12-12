Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local 2001 executive:
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- 3 Member-at-large positions
Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
All nominations must be submitted to [email protected] no later than January 12, 2024 at 5:00 pm
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office at [email protected] or 250-388-9948 for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
In solidarity,
Shirley Kay, BCGEU Staff Representative
Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chairperson
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
