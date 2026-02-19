No Deal Without Fairness for Supportive Housing

Dear,

Today, your bargaining committee – the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) – drew a line in the sand.

For the past week we've been in non-stop negotiations, making good progress on our next contract. Realistically, we could achieve a tentative agreement soon, but we've made it very clear to HEABC that we will only sign a deal if they can guarantee a fair transfer agreement for you, our supportive housing workers.

We need their word, including clarity on your classifications, full-time employee entitlements, and hours of work! The clock is ticking, and HEABC knows it because we reminded them that our strike mandate expires on Feb. 27.

Why Solidarity is a Must

Your committee is alive to the fact that any gains we achieve in our next CBA contract will only be as meaningful as the strength and fairness of your transfer agreement. Our union's unwavering position is that your current base wage rates should at least be matched with the same base wage rates in the CBA, so that you do not lose money.

HEABC does not understand the day-to-day operations of supportive housing. We worry that they are more loyal to their rigid formulas than they are to practicality, and we want to ensure you don't suffer because of administrative technicalities. There's no reason why you shouldn't be able to move forward smoothly. The CBA is a family. An injury to you is an injury to all of us, so we're using all our leverage at the table to shield you.



In solidarity,

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301 - Bargaining Representative for C3 members in the CBA

Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative





