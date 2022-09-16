Click here to find info on COVID-19

  Nomination for 602 Local Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Nomination for 602 Local Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 16, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • Treasurer
  • Member at Large (3)
  • Youth Member at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.
 
The deadline for nominations is:  5:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022.
 
If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
 
In solidarity
 
Sonja Haigh
Local 602 Chairperson
 
Doreen Smith
BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here

 



