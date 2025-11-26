To: All BCGEU Local 501 Members

Re: Nomination for Interim Local 501 Executive



Nominations are now open for the following vacant positions on the Local 501 Executive:

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Young Worker

Member-At-Large

Each executive member is elected for the remainder of the current three year term. You can find out more information on the roles, responsibilities and the process of the election by clicking here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/2025_local_election_manual (pages 33 -34).

The deadline for nominations is: November 20th, 2025

You can nominate someone in your local by clicking here to download it: Download the form



It is critically important that members wishing to run and be nominated for a position update their email with the union so that we can communicate with you about the local election process.



Members wishing to be nominated must fill out a paper form and deliver it to their BCGEU Area Office by the close of nominations on November 20th, 2025. Or you can email this to your area office at [email protected].



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots.



This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, but we encourage you to send it in with your nomination so that you do not miss the opportunity because of unforeseen circumstances.



We will continue to send more information as we move into the next phases of the interim local elections.



In Solidarity,



Sheila Knight

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here