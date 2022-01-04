Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice

2nd Vice

Vice Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large – 4 positions

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached and can also be received from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: Monday, February 14, 2022



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here