Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Interest for the position of 2nd Vice Chairperson on the Local 1010 Executive has been received, therefore nominations for the following positions are now open.
2nd Vice Chairperson
Treasurer
Recording Secretary
Member at Large
Nomination forms are attached and may be copied.
The term is until 2021. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each Local Executive position is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: Wednesday, November 4th, 2020, at 5 p.m.
If there is an election for this position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates may contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
Completed nomination forms must be brought in person (back mailbox, please), or mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Area Office by Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.
Area office address: Peace River Area Office 10147 100 Ave, Fort St. John, BC Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048 Email: area10@bcgeu.ca