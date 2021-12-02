Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:



Local Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Members at Large (2 positions)

Member at Large (Sheriff only)

Young Worker



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: Monday, January 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.



The BCGEU Nomination Form (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by fax, email mail or handed in personally no later than January 10, 2022 . If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations (January 11, 2022).



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here