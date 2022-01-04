Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member-At-Large (8 positions)
o 7 – Member-At-Large
o 1 – Member-At-Large (Young Worker) - defined as 29 years of age or younger.
The term is three years. Information on the roles and responsibilities and activities of each position is attached.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on: February 3, 2022
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
BCGEU Okanagan Area Office
1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna
Ph: 1-800-667-1132
[email protected]
The area office will confirm receipt of submission within two business days. In the event of an election, the default voting method will be by electronic vote.
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download Local executives Roles and responsibilities here
