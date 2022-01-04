PLEASE POST



Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1st Vice Chairperson

2nd Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large, Youth Worker Rep



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: February 7, 2022



Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Date: Monday - February 7, 2022

Area office: VIA ZOOM



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here









UWU/MoveUP