Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson 1 position

First Vice-Chairperson 1 position

Second Vice-Chairperson 1 position

Treasurer 1 position

Recording Secretary 1 position

Member at Large 3 positions

Member at Large – Young Worker 1 positions

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: February 17, 2022 at 5:00pm and the form must be mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Lower Mainland Area Office c/o [email protected]



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity



Lisa Langevin

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of roles & responsibilities here