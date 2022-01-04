Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (6 positions)

Young Worker

Equity Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 6:00 pm



Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: Meeting at 6:00 pm

Date: February 17, 2022

Area office: Fraser Valley Area Office



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP