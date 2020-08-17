 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on August 17, 2020

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • 1st Vice Chair
  • Treasurer

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: September 17, 2020

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

This form must be mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Terrace Area Office 
no later than 5:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Northwest Area Office of the BCGEU
4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5
Phone: (250) 635-9126 or Toll Free: 1-800-665-1664
 Fax: (250) 635-3588 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0259
Email: Area12@bcgeu.ca


Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form for 1st Chair here.
Download PDF of nomination form for Treasurer here.



