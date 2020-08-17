Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
1st Vice Chair
Treasurer
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: September 17, 2020
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
This form must be mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Terrace Area Office no later than 5:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Northwest Area Office of the BCGEU 4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5 Phone: (250) 635-9126 or Toll Free: 1-800-665-1664 Fax: (250) 635-3588 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0259 Email: Area12@bcgeu.ca