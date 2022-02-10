Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Nomination for Local 502 Executive BCGEU - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 15, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member-at-Large (Young Worker)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, March 17, 2022

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download roles and responsibilities here



