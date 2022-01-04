Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: February 9, 2022 by 5:00 pm
Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:
Time: 6:30 pm
Date: February 9, 2022
Area office: BCGEU Cariboo Area Office, 107A North First Avenue, Williams Lake
To Register to attend in Person: http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_506_general_meeting_and_election_of_local_officers
Zoom Link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83869384128?pwd=cndkM1BVd1F1aUwzTE4yU0oxaVU0dz09
Meeting ID: 838 6938 4128
Passcode: 796291
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities
