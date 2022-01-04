Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (8 positions – One is a young worker and one is an equity member)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

Prior to February 2nd, 2022 please do either of the following:

1. Submit a completed nomination form that has been posted in your office.

2. Have another BCGEU member send an email nominating you for a specific position on the local executive. They must cc you on the email. You will then need to email and accept or decline the nomination.

In addition, there will be a local meeting on February 2nd, 2022 and you can be nominated at the meeting.

Please send the scanned nomination form or nomination emails and acceptances by email to [email protected] prior to 4:00pm on February 2nd, 2022. If we receive more nominations than spots, we will have an electronic election.

The deadline for nominations is: February 2nd, 2022 by 4 p.m.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP