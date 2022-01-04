Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member at Large (3)
- Youth Member at Large
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.
The deadline for nominations is: 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022.
If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
In solidarity
Daryl Marceau
Local 602 Chairperson
Doreen Smith
BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities
