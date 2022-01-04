Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (3)

Youth Member at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022.

If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity

Daryl Marceau

Local 602 Chairperson

Doreen Smith

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities



