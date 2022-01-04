Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large Young Worker Representative

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: February 2 at the closing of the meeting

Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:

Time: 5:00 pm

Date: February 2, 2021

Area office: 10147 – 100th Avenue, Fort St. John (in person) OR

Via Zoom (Please contact your local area office for the zoom information).

Please RSVP at this link.

http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_0610_member_meeting_for_local_elections

NOTE: Make sure to specify whether you will attend in person or via zoom in the additional information space. In person attendance has a small capacity limit and those attending must show proof of vaccination (1st and 2nd vaccine completed at least 7 days prior).

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

