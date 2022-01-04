Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large Youth Worker

Member-at-Large Equity Representative

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: February 15, 2022



Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: 5:30 PM

Date: February 15, 2022

Area office: VIA ZOOM ONLY



For Zoom details, please contact area office.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



10147-100 Ave

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 1-800-667-0788

Email: [email protected] Area office address:Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax:Email:



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here