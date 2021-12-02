Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary Member-At-Large (4 positions)

One member-at-large position may be filled by a young worker representative. Young workers are defined as 29 years of age or younger. Please indicate this on the nomination form if it applies to you.



The term is three years. Information on the roles and responsibilities and activities of each position is attached.



The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on: January 20, 2022



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna

Ph: 1-800-667-1132

[email protected]



The area office will confirm receipt of submission within two business days. In the event of an election, the default voting method will be by electronic vote.







Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local roles and responsibilities here