Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Nomination for Local 810 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Nomination for Local 810 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 10, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • Chairperson
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
 

The deadline for nominations is:  January 20, 2022

 
Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:
                     
                      Time:                6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
                      Date:                January 20, 2022
                      Area office:       VIA ZOOM

For Zoom details, please contact area office. 
 
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here 
Download local roles and responsibilities here

UWU/MoveUP

 