Nomination for Local 501 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 21, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
 

  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • 2 Member at Large positions
  • 1 Young Worker

 
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office or Shannon Dudley, Chairperson Local 501 via email:
[email protected]
 

The deadline for nominations is:  October 5, 2022 at 5PM

 
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form 



