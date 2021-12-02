COMPONENT: Community Health Services
LOCAL: 802
DATE: Thursday, January 20, 2022
TIME: 6 p.m. – General Meeting (Executive to Follow)
PLACE: North Island Area Office & Zoom Online Platform
Nominations are open for all local 802 executive positions, as follows:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice-Chairperson
- 2nd Vice-Chairperson
- Recording Secretary
- Member at Large (3)
- Member at Large (Equity and Diversity Representative)
- Member at Large (Young Worker Representative)
The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by fax, email, mail, or handed in personally, 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2021.
If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, January 20, 2021. Please contact the area office for more information on candidate rights and responsibilities.
Additional agenda items for this meeting are:
General Business
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81840686105?pwd=TUg3UGx0ZW9MTFNVZWcrR3dUYUlNUT9
Meeting ID: 818 4068 6105
Passcode: 780627
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 20th, 2021.
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
In solidarity
Charmaine Fines
Local 802 Chairperson
Sean Antrim
Staff Representative
