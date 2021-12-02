COMPONENT: Community Health Services

LOCAL: 802

DATE: Thursday, January 20, 2022

TIME: 6 p.m. – General Meeting (Executive to Follow)

PLACE: North Island Area Office & Zoom Online Platform





AGENDA



Nominations are open for all local 802 executive positions, as follows:



Chairperson

1 st Vice-Chairperson

Vice-Chairperson 2 nd Vice-Chairperson

Vice-Chairperson Recording Secretary

Member at Large (3)

Member at Large (Equity and Diversity Representative)

Member at Large (Young Worker Representative)



The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by fax, email, mail, or handed in personally, 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2021.



If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, January 20, 2021. Please contact the area office for more information on candidate rights and responsibilities.



Additional agenda items for this meeting are:

General Business



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81840686105?pwd=TUg3UGx0ZW9MTFNVZWcrR3dUYUlNUT9



Meeting ID: 818 4068 6105

Passcode: 780627



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 20th, 2021.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.





In solidarity



Charmaine Fines

Local 802 Chairperson



Sean Antrim

Staff Representative





