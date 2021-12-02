Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson (one)

First Vice-Chairperson (one)

Second Vice-Chairperson (one)

Recording Secretary (one)

Member at Large (six)

Equity Member at Large - Indigenous workers; workers of colour; (2SLGBTQI+) workers; and workers with disabilities. (one)

Young Worker (one)

Members can submit nomination forms for more than one position. The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

Your nomination form must be mailed, faxed or emailed to the [email protected] and received no later than 8:00pm January 20, 2022.

The area office will confirm receipt of each nomination form by email within two business days. ***Due to Holiday office closures, there will be a delay in email confirmation for all nomination forms submitted between December 24, 2021 and January 2, 2021. Please know, all nomination forms submitted during that time will receive email confirmation of receipt the week of January 3, 2021.

Nominations may also be submitted in person at the Local 803 general meeting:

Thursday, January 20, 2022

6:00pm- 8pm

Lower Mainland Area Office (#130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver)

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.