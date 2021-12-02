Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice

Vice 2 nd Vice

Vice Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large – 4 positions

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, January 20, 2022



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here