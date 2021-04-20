Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 603 Nomination for Local Executive - BCGEU

Local 603 Nomination for Local Executive - BCGEU

Published on April 20, 2021

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

 

  •  Member at Large – Two (2) positions

 

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP