Nominations are now open for two stewards at Mission Day Care Society (Heritage Park).



New stewards are trained by the union.



If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.



The deadline for nominations is April 20, 2020 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), hand delivered to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than April 20, 2020 by 5:00 pm.

If more than two people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity



Tamara Peterson Sarah Georgetti

L304 Chair Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





UWU/MoveUP