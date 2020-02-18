As we do not have a bargaining committee member from the Toddler Program, we are opening up nominations for one bargaining committee position for the Toddler Program. Should there be more nominations than positions available the Union may conduct an election.



Nominations for the above bargaining committee position must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 by fax at 604-215-1410 , by email at area03@bcgeu.ca, or by hand to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4.



The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the member of the bargaining committee.



In solidarity



Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





UWU/MoveUP