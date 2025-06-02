Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  2. Nomination Results for Local 0610 Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 02, 2025

Nominations for Local 0610 Steward closed on May 30, 2025

The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:

Karen Morgan-Schwab
Cathy Lube

They now join the following previously elected Stewards Jibin Boban, Tanya Chan and Judy Fox-McGuire in representing workers in Local 0610.

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

