Nominations for Local 0610 Steward closed on May 30, 2025
The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:
Karen Morgan-Schwab
Cathy Lube
They now join the following previously elected Stewards Jibin Boban, Tanya Chan and Judy Fox-McGuire in representing workers in Local 0610.
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In solidarity,
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
