Nominations for Local 0610 Steward closed on May 30, 2025

The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:

Karen Morgan-Schwab

Cathy Lube

They now join the following previously elected Stewards Jibin Boban, Tanya Chan and Judy Fox-McGuire in representing workers in Local 0610.

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In solidarity,

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative

