The nominations are completed for the bargaining committee. Please see below the acclaimed members for each group. Groups over 100 members are entitled to two committee members, groups under 100 are entitled to one committee member and one alternate. We anticipate bargaining will commence in early 2026. Bargaining caucus meetings will soon begin to develop proposals. Once elected, the nine Bargaining Committee Members will appoint (informal election if required) the Bargaining Committee Chair.

Local 401 - Auburn Seniors Residence – vacant

Local 402 - Comox Valley Seniors Village- Kelly Mandseth, Bill Clayton

Local 404 - Guildford Seniors Village – Almira Galvez, Avtar Baraj (alternate)

Local 402 - Nanaimo Seniors Village- vacant

Local 404 - Peace Portal Seniors Village -Jaswinder Randhawa, Jaswinder Paul

Local 403 - Renfrew Care Centre-Maritas Parman, Marilyn Buentipo (alternate)

Local 404 - Rosemary Heights Seniors Village- Supinder Sethi, Jessie Jagpat

Local 401 - Wellesley of Victoria- Lorne Cragg (no alternate declared)

Local 404 - White Rock Seniors Village – Bogna Reczek, Sandra Kean (alternate)

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP