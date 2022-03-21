The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Nominations for local 601 and 1201 Shop Stewards at 800 Johnson St, Victoria - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on July 07, 2022
Nominations are now open for (10) ten shop stewards at your worksite.
What do stewards do? Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They sign up new employees and provide information on BCGEU services. Solve problems in the workplace. They conduct ratification votes and elections, and stewards keep members informed by distributing BCGEU information.
What skills do I need to be a steward? Stewards are usually well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills, and want to help others. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training, and may take shorter courses in such topics as human rights, facing management, and communication.
If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have a co-worker fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you as a steward. Nomination through email will also be accepted. The form must be faxed to 1-250-384-8060 or emailed the Victoria Area Office at[email protected]no later than5 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022.
If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails please forward this to them and tell them to update their information here with the union. If they aren’t getting emails, we don’t have their contact info. https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup.
If this is coming to your work email please contact the area office at[email protected]or update your online BCGEU profile with your home email to make sure you receive bargaining information as it will not come to employer emails.
In solidarity
Shirley Kay, Local 601 Chair Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative
