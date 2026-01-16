Each Local has representation on the Component 13 - Indigenous Sector Executive which is the governing body of all the Component 13 Locals.



Local Chairs serve by right and additional representatives may be elected based on the size of your Local.



Component 13 has three (3) Member-at-Large positions for Equity Worker, Young Worker and Indigenous Worker representatives. There is a different process for electing these representatives and we will outline this below.



Currently, we are seeking one (1) Member-at-Large (Equity Worker) to serve on the Component 13 Executive.



Eligibility

All candidates must sit on a position on a local executive and meet the specialized criteria below.

Member-at-Large (Equity Worker)

Candidates for the Member-at-Large (Equity Worker) positions must self-identify in at least one of the following equity groups:

workers with a disability; workers of colour; or 2SLGBTQ workers.

As a member of the Component Executive, you will be the representative for all the bargaining units. As a Component Executive member, your responsibility is to:

Represent all members at the Component level;

Work with other Component 13 Local Chairpersons and additional representatives in developing strategies around issues facing our sector;

Assist in motivating, educating, and developing members' trade unionism;

Work with other Components and their respective Chairpersons on various issues;

To be a part of the developing and moulding of the Union's future and direction.

Our Component’s goals are to:

promote union activism and education amongst our members;

recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;

represent the interests and wishes of our members to the Component Executive;

liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our members;

be strong advocates for an holistic and publicly-funded system of community-based social services and social care in British Columbia and Canada;

support members through good and welfare and other means; and

promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.

Component Meetings – What are they?



Component meetings are held a minimum of four times per year and are at the call of the Component Vice President.



1) Who Attends?

All Local Chairpersons from the 12 BCGEU areas of the province and other representatives.



2) Do I have to attend?

As a Component Representative, you need to attend, as many decisions affecting locals are made at the Component level, and crucial information is discussed.



3) How long are these meetings?

Meetings are usually 3 full days and on occasion four days. You will be booked off work with pay (if the meetings fall on your scheduled days of work) and all your expenses are paid (i.e., flights, mileage, meals, child care, hotel) in accordance with BCGEU Financial Policy.



4) Are meetings during the week?

Meetings are usually scheduled to fall on weekdays rather than weekends, though travel may be required on a weekend day.



5) What if meetings are on my day off, can I send someone else?

It is your responsibility to attend. As outlined in the by-laws, missing 2 meetings may result in removal from the Component Executive and your replacement.



6) What am I expected to do at these meetings?

to submit a written report where appropriate of relevant activities;

to take part in discussion/debate on the issues facing the various sectors, component, education for members, bargaining issues and various trade union issues;

to take information received and learned back to your membership;

to bring issues to the Component;

to sit and report on various committees; and

to follow through with any duties, jobs you volunteer for or are assigned.

7) What types of committees might I be involved with?

All Component Executive members may be placed on one or more committees. The committees are currently: Bylaws, Finance, Resolutions, Membership and OH&S. Other committees may be set up as needed.

The Table Officers will try to assign people on committees they have an interest in, but other factors are also considered, including individual expertise, geographic location and sector representation.



8) What are Table Officers?

Table Officers lead the Component Executive and are elected from among the Local chairs that attend the Component. There is a Vice President, First Vice, Second Vice, Treasurer, and Recording Secretary. The positions are for a three-year term and are provided with a job description. The Vice President and 1st Vice of the Component sit on the BCGEU Provincial Executive. Young Worker and Indigenous/Equity positions have full voice and vote on Component but cannot run for Table Officer positions.



9) Are there staff representatives involved?

Every Component has assigned a staff representative. It is usually a director, and they attend Component meetings representing the President. Their role is to provide technical advice and information, and guidance to the Component and Vice President. Their administrative support staff will provide administrative support to the Component, completing written reports, leaves of absences, arranging for hotel accommodations, etc. Other BCGEU staff may attend meetings on occasion to provide specific reports on grievances, bargaining, campaigns or other initiatives affecting the Component.



Note: the next Component 13 Executive meeting is scheduled for March 9-13, 2026 in Kamloops.

Nominations are now open for the following position on the Component 13 Executive:

Member-at-Large (Equity Worker)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



Members must be nominated by someone on the Local Executive. The nomination form is attached below.

The deadline for nominations is: Friday, January 30th, 2026, at 5 p.m.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white ) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact their Local Chair for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In Solidarity,



Sharon Campbell, Component 13 Vice President

Kathleen Mann, Acting Associate Director, Region 1 Vancouver Island and Area 12 – Terrace/Northwest



