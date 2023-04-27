Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 17, 2023

Nominations close on Friday, October 20, 2023 and can be emailed to [email protected] attention: Lashondra Martin along with your completed bargaining survey.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, October 20, 2023.
 
*please note, only one nomination per person is required*
 
An election, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.
 
In solidarity 
 

Brittney Janecki
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here



