We have received a nomination form for the 2nd Vice Chair position in your local. As this is a vacant position, we have opened nominations as per the D-8 policy.

The BCGEU Elections Manual states the following in regard to the D-8 Policy:

"Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated."

Please find attached a 2nd Vice Chair Nomination Form (copy if necessary). Please post on your Union bulletin board. Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form.

Please be advised that nominations are now open for 3 days.

Nominations will be open on Tuesday June 3, 2025 , and will close at midnight on Thursday June 5, 2025

Peace River Area Office of the BCGEU

10147 100th Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

Facsimile: (250) 785-0048 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0255 Email: [email protected]

If an election is necessary, information on voting will be forthcoming and sent to members by email.

In solidarity

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative

