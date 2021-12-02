- Chairperson (one)
- First Vice-Chairperson (one)
- Second Vice-Chairperson (one)
- Treasurer (one)
- Recording Secretary (one)
- Member at Large (six)
- Young Worker (one)
The deadline for nominations is: 8:00 pm January 24, 2022
The area office will confirm receipt of each nomination form by email within two business days. ***Due to Holiday office closures, there will be a delay in email confirmation for all nomination forms submitted between December 24, 2021 and January 2, 2021. Please know, all nomination forms submitted during that time will receive email confirmation of receipt the week of January 3, 2021.
Nominations may also be submitted in person at the Local 103 general meeting:
Date: Thursday, January 24, 2022
Time: 7:00pm- 8:00pm
Area office: Lower Mainland Area Office (#130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver)
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
Download nomination form here
Download roles and responsibilities here
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
