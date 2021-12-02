Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson (one)

First Vice-Chairperson (one)

Second Vice-Chairperson (one)

Treasurer (one)

Recording Secretary (one)

Member at Large (six)

Young Worker (one)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: 8:00 pm January 24, 2022



The area office will confirm receipt of each nomination form by email within two business days. ***Due to Holiday office closures, there will be a delay in email confirmation for all nomination forms submitted between December 24, 2021 and January 2, 2021. Please know, all nomination forms submitted during that time will receive email confirmation of receipt the week of January 3, 2021.



Nominations may also be submitted in person at the Local 103 general meeting:



Date: Thursday, January 24, 2022

Time: 7:00pm- 8:00pm

Area office: Lower Mainland Area Office (#130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver)





If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

[email protected] , [email protected] or call 604-215-1499 as soon as possible to update your contact information and to request a copy of the nomination package. *** If you do not receive this FYI by email, please connector callas soon as possible to update your contact information and to request a copy of the nomination package.



Download nomination form here

Download roles and responsibilities here

Download PDF of notice here