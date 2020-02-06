Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Member-at-Large 1 position

The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Monday, February 10, 2020 by 4:00pm

Local officers are expected to attend all meetings, and work together to administer the local. The following provides an example of some of the responsibilities:

Members-at-large:

a) assigned to tasks, committees and projects as required by chair;

b) may represent specific groups of members within a local and can bring their perspective to the local executive meetings.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, no later than February 11, 2020 at 4:00pm .

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki

BCGEU Staff Representative



Matt Damario

Local 1203 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP