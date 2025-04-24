To: All BCGEU Local 1204 Members

Re: Nominations for Local 1204 Executive

Nominations will open Friday, April 25th, 2025 for the following positions on the local executive:

Member at Large

Young Worker Member at Large

Indigenous Member at Large

Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 2, 2025 by 5 p.m.

The nomination form must be used, and please ensure you indicate which of the positions you are nominating the person for. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032) or email ([email protected]), no later than Friday, May 2, 2025 by 5:00 p.m . In an effort to use less paper and be more earth-friendly, only one nomination form is attached to this notice. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you clearly mark for which position you are being nominated.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In Solidarity,

DJ Pohl Kevin Hagglund

Component 12 VP & Local 1204 Chairperson Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this bulletin



Download a PDF of the nomination form



UWU/MoveUP