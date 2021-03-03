Nominations are now open for the following position on your Local Executive:

· Local Chair

Information on the responsibilities and activities of each position is attached and is also available from your Area Office. Please find a nomination form also attached.

Your nomination must be dropped off (back drop box please), faxed, or emailed as an attachment to the Fort St. John Area Office. The deadline for nominations is : Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 5:00PM

BCGEU Area Office

10147 – 100th Avenue

Fort St. John, BC

V1J 1Y7

Phone: 250-785-6185 Toll Free: 1-800-667-0788

Fax: 250-785-0048 Toll Free: 1-800-946-0255

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit a one page biography (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download roles and responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP