Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Nominations are now open for the following position on your Local Executive:
· Local Chair
Information on the responsibilities and activities of each position is attached and is also available from your Area Office. Please find a nomination form also attached.
Your nomination must be dropped off (back drop box please), faxed, or emailed as an attachment to the Fort St. John Area Office. The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 5:00PM
BCGEU Area Office 10147 – 100th Avenue Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7 Phone: 250-785-6185 Toll Free: 1-800-667-0788 Fax: 250-785-0048 Toll Free: 1-800-946-0255
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit a one page biography (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.