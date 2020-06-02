Nominations are now open for the following vacant position on the local 2005 executive:

1st Vice Chairperson

Recording Secretary

4 Member-at-Large positions

one member-at-large position to be filled by a young worker representative (29 years of age and younger)

The term is the remainder of a three-year term (TBD). Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: 5:00 p.m. on June 17, 2020 or until vacant positions are filled.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office via email (area05@bcgeu.ca) within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here