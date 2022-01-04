Nominations are now open for the following positions on the 303 local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice Chairperson

Second Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recorder

Member at Large – Community Living sectoral agreement (3 positions)

Member at Large – General Services sectoral agreement (2 positions)

Member at Large – Indigenous Services sectoral agreement (1 position)

Member at Large – Child Care agreements (2 positions)

Member at Large – Independent agreements (1 position)

Member at Large – Sea-to-Sky Corridor (1 position)

Member at Large – Sunshine Coast (1 position)

Member at Large – Equity (1 position)

Member at Large – Young Worker (1 position)

The term of office is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached and is also available from your area office.



The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) is attached. Completed nomination forms with names and signatures of nominee and nominator, and the position being nominated for, must be submitted to the Lower Mainland Area office, by email to [email protected], by fax at 604-215-1410, or by mail, no later than February 17, 2022.



The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, February 17, 2022



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Lower Mainland Area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here





