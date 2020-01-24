Nominations are now open for the following positions on the 309 local executive:

Chairperson

2nd Vice

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Young Worker Representative

Equity Worker Representative

The term is until early 2021. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office. To nominate someone, please use the attached Nomination Form.

The deadline for nominations is: February 24, 2020

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP