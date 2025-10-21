We have received a nomination form for the Young Worker position in your local. As this is a vacant position, we have opened nominations as per the D-8 policy.



The BCGEU Elections Manual states the following in regard to the D-8 Policy:



"Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated."

Please find attached a Young Worker Nomination Form (copy if necessary). Please post on your Union bulletin board. Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form.



Please be advised that nominations are now open for 3 days.



Nominations will be open on Wednesday October 22, 2025, closing at midnight on Friday October 24, 2025



Peace River Area Office of the BCGEU10147 100th Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7Facsimile: (250) 785-0048 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0255 Email: [email protected]



If an election is necessary, information on voting will be forthcoming and sent to members by email.



In solidarity



Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



