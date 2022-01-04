Click here to find info on COVID-19

Nominations for Local 403 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 10, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • Chairperson (one)
  • First Vice-Chairperson (one)
  • Second Vice-Chairperson (one)
  • Treasurer (one)
  • Recording Secretary (one)
     
  • Member at Large (five)
    • One designated as the Young Worker
    • One designated as the Equity Officer

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
 

The deadline for nominations is:  February 9, 2022 at 5:00pm and the form must be mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Lower Mainland Area Office c/o [email protected]
Nominations may also be submitted in-person at the Local 403 general meeting:

                 
                  Time:          6:00 – 8:30 pm
                  Date:          Wednesday, February 9, 2022
                  Area office:  Musqueam Room at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
                                    (130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver)
 
Register here:   http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_403_-_general_meeting
 
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
 
In solidarity
 
Jacqueline McGuire
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here 


