Nominations are now open for (6) six shop stewards at 940 Blanshard St. Victoria, BC



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:



Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 5 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to the Victoria Area Office at [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.





In solidarity





Shirley Kay, Local 601 Chair,

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





