Nominations are now open for the position of Local 601 Chairperson.



Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from the BCGEU Victoria area office or Component Vice-President Judy Fox-Maguire [email protected] or any one of the 601 Executive members https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-601.



The term will be from February, 2023 until the next set of scheduled local elections in the fall of 2025.





The deadline for nominations is: Monday, February 6th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.



Candidates must use the BCGEU nomination form. Candidates may also submit one page of information about themselves as a candidate (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) by February 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. to the BCGEU Victoria area office.



The election for the vacant 601 positions will be held electronically in March 2023. All 601 members are eligible to vote and should ensure that BCGEU has their current personal email. This can be done through the following link - https://www.bcgeu.ca/subscribe.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here





