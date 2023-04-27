The Union is opening nominations for six (6) Local 603 member-at-large positions on the Local Executive. The three year term for local executive positions expires in January 2025.



The call for nominations includes one (1) Equity Worker Member-at-Large position: i.e., Indigenous workers, workers of colour; two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, and intersex (2SLGBTQI+) workers.



The call for nominations includes one (1) Young Worker Member-at-Large position: i.e., workers aged 30 or younger.



Please click here for the responsibilities of the member-at-large responsibilities.



Candidates (and their nominator) should complete the attached nomination form and submit to the Lower Mainland Area Office by mail, by fax to 604-215-1410, or by scan and email to [email protected] by Thursday, June 1, 2023 by 5:00 pm.



The deadline for nominations is Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 5:00 pm.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP